'Loathing has replaced my loving': Perils of mixing business and family laid bare in bitter property battle

A man who tried to sell his ex-wife's Vancouver Island home out from under her family and reinvest the proceeds into a resort he was developing has been stymied by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Caisey Harlingten called Carolyn Beban and her sons "turds" and "useless f---ing leeches" when they tried to stop him from selling their home in Qualicum Beach, B.C., last year, according to a recent judgment.

That document, littered with several such colourful insults from Harlingten's emails, makes it clear just how risky it can be to mix business and family.

Central to the dispute was Harlingten's control over the trust that owned the family home on View Road. That gave him the power to sell the property and reinvest the properties somewhere else, according to the judgment from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Nathan Smith.

But Harlingten still had a responsibility to act as a "prudent" investor for the trust, the judge said. His plan to sell the house and invest the proceeds into a resort on the remote northwest coast of Vancouver Island didn't meet that bar.

Smith removed Harlingten as a trustee last Wednesday.

"Although the terms of the trust allow him to enter into a transaction with his own company, I find that he has done so on terms that clearly prefer his own interests, fail to adequately protect those of the trust, and put the assets of the trust at risk," Smith wrote.

Family home in jeopardy

Beban and Harlingten have been divorced since 1998, but years after the break-up Harlingten was named trustee for a trust benefiting their daughter, Scarlet Harlingten, and Beban's children from another relationship, Tyler and Frank Sheppe.

The Qualicum Beach house was the only asset held by the trust, created through contributions from Harlingten and Beban's grandmother. The home was meant to be a place for Beban to raise her three children, according to the judgment.

In late 2016, Harlingten drew up an agreement for the trust to buy a lot and build a house on a resort property at Rugged Point, which was owned by Harlingten's company, Barony of Kirriemuir Properties Ltd. The money for that project would come from the sale of the house in Qualicum Beach.

Map: The resort was located at Rugged Point Provincial Park

But the resort property hadn't been subdivided yet, and so the planned site for the new house didn't actually exist, the judgment says.

Nonetheless, Harlingten listed the Qualicum Beach house for sale in March 2017.

That's when the Sheppe brothers stepped in, asking the Land Titles Office to block the sale, and then filing a suit to remove Harlingten as trustee. Harlingten responded with an expletive-laden email to Beban and one of the brothers.

"None of you f---ing useless f---ers have a grateful bone in your selfish bodies… I loathe your entire family and will forever. You are f---ing dirt," the email read, in part.

In a second email, Harlingten called Beban and the brothers "turds," and warned them that "now all you are going to have is the loathing that has replaced my loving."

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Nathan Smith said Harlingten wasn't acting as a prudent investor. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

That May, Harlingten served Beban with a notice to end tenancy, and entered into an agreement to sell the house for $800,000. The sale could not be completed because of the pending litigation.

The judge said it was clear that Harlingten wasn't acting in the best interest of the trust.

"I also cannot ignore the hostility that Mr. Harlingten expressed to the beneficiaries when they took what they considered to be necessary steps to protect their interests," Smith wrote.

He added that a new trustee will be appointed by the court, and ordered Harlingten to pay the family's legal costs.

Read more from CBC British Columbia