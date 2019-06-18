LNG Canada is hoping free training will attract more women employees to its project site in Kitimat, B.C.

It's offering a free, four-week workplace training program for women interested in entry-level positions.

The LNG Canada Project will cover the costs of tuition, safety gear and learning materials for all participants, as well as airfare to and from the training session in Kitimat and accommodation for participants coming in from other areas.

"Women in British Columbia currently represent just under 5 per cent of a typical construction workforce, despite comprising 50 per cent of the working population," said Andy Calitz, CEO of LNG Canada.

The program hopes to double the percentage of women working on the project.

With the training being held in Kitimat, Calitz says it will be more accessible for Indigenous women and women living in Northern B.C.

LNG Canada is building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility on the Kitimat site, which will initially consist of two LNG processing units.

JGC Fluor is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor hired to build the project.

"JGC Fluor will provide entry level opportunities for training graduates, and welcome them to work on a project of significance to all of Canada," said Phil Clark, project director for JGC Fluor.

The four-week training program is open to B.C. women 18 years or older. No experience is necessary. As many as 7,500 workers will be required at the peak of construction.

Graduates of the program will be offered entry-level positions but there will also be opportunities for labourers, heavy equipment operators, ironworkers, welders, electricians and pipe-fitters.

Phase one of construction began in December 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2025.