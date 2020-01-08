Coastal GasLink gives pipeline opponents 72-hour notice to clear way to work site

Coastal GasLink has posted an injunction order giving opponents to its pipeline project 72 hours to clear the way to its work site in northern B.C.

The order, stamped Tuesday by the B.C. Supreme Court registry, addresses members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation and supporters who say the project has no authority without consent from the five hereditary clan chiefs.

It comes one year after RCMP enforcement of a similar injunction along the same road to the work site sparked global rallies in support of Indigenous rights and raised questions about land claims.

The order requires the defendants to remove any obstructions, including cabins and gates, on any roads, bridges or work sites that Coastal GasLink has been authorized to use.

The Wet'suwet'en First Nation says the company is overestimating the number of trees felled, but does not deny felling them. At a press conference held Jan. 7, in Smithers, B.C., spokesperson Na'moks said the trees were put across the road for the nation's safety in light of events involving RCMP at a protest one year ago. (Coastal GasLink)

If they don't remove the obstructions themselves, the court says the natural gas pipeline company is at liberty to remove them.

It orders any peace officer to enforce the order, giving authorization to RCMP to arrest and remove anyone police have "reasonable or probable grounds" to believe has knowledge of the order and is contravening it.

"The police retain discretion as to timing and manner of enforcement of this Order," the injunction says.

The order does not apply to a metal gate on the west side of a bridge outside the Unist'ot'en camp, unless the gate is used to prevent or impede the workers' access.

Fourteen people were arrested by armed officers at a checkpoint constructed along the road leading to both the Unist'ot'en camp and the Coastal GasLink work site on Jan. 7, 2019.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted Coastal GasLink the new injunction on Dec. 31.

The company has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nation councils along the 670-kilometre pipeline route, but the five Wet'suwet'en hereditary clan chiefs say no one can access the land without their consent.

A checkpoint is seen at a bridge leading to the Unist'ot'en camp on a remote logging road near Houston, B.C., on Thursday January 17, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Coastal GasLink shared photos yesterday of what it says are more than 100 trees that have been felled across the logging road.

At a press conference Tuesday, hereditary chief Na'moks called for construction to cease and for the B.C. government to revoke the company's permits.

He said the Wet'suwet'en felled the trees to protect their own safety.

"Those trees put across the road were for our safety. We must look at the history of the RCMP one year ago and what they did to our people and the guests in our territory," he said.