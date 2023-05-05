Lower Mainland politicians reject call to remove fossil fuel sponsorships from annual conference

Local politicians from across southwest B.C. rejected a motion that could have stopped fossil fuel companies from sponsoring their annual conference.

The vote by delegates at the Lower Mainland Local Government Association conference rejected a resolution from the District of Squamish, which argued that the organization needed to eliminate the funding and access to politicians that comes with the revenue.

"We need to take meaningful steps to move away from this level of sponsorships because sponsorships are one of the most influential ways of leading opinion," said Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford.

"This isn't about completely excluding [them], but investigating ways to take a step back from this, as we've all made investments towards prudent climate action."

Vancouver Coun. Chistine Boyle equated the measure to how tobacco companies are banned from sponsorships.

"The burning of fossil fuels … is causing climate change, just like smoking tobacco causes lung cancer. It's not a debate," she said.

Sponsorships provided $86,500 of the LMLGA's $263,930 budget in 2022. Among the 26 sponsors of the 2023 conference were Fortis B.C., Enbridge Fueling Futures and Trans Mountain.

However, a majority of LMLGA members — which includes 29 municipalities between Pemberton and Hope — voted against the resolution.

"What's next? Are we going to look at the B.C. Dairy Association because we don't like cows because they fart?" asked Chilliwack Coun. Chris Kloot, referencing one of the other sponsors of the event.

Other arguments by those speaking against the motion included the amount of money fossil fuel companies were spending on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and how they felt sponsorship didn't impact local governments in creating their own local climate plans.

"I'm thankful the voters rejected any of the deniers of climate change from being elected. Everyone in the room knows that climate change is a massive issue. It is the existential issue. This isn't the way to do it, though," said Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart.

The resolution came after criticism by several environmental groups over fossil fuel sponsorships at last year's Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, a larger event featuring municipalities from across the province.

A Trans Mountain sponsorship stand at the Lower Mainland Local Government Association 2023 conference. Trans Mountain is one of 26 organizations sponsoring the event, which includes a mix of private companies, Crown corporations and unions. (Justin McElroy/CBC News)

Concern over council dysfunction

The debate over sponsorships was just one part of the main day of the LMLGA conference, which focuses on best practices among local governments and resolutions lobbying higher levels of government.

Among the resolutions passed was one asking Health Canada to expand its regulations for the decriminalization of some hard drugs in B.C. so that drug use in public spaces — such as parks and libraries — would also be banned.

"We prohibit smoking because it's not good, so we should at least prohibit [drug use] the same place we prohibit that," said Whistler Coun. Ralph Forsyth.

Delegates also passed a motion calling for the province to create an independent municipal ethics commissioner following an hour-long discussion about codes of conduct and how to avoid the dysfunction currently plaguing several councils across the province.

"I do believe we need more guidance from the provincial government," said Reece Harding, the former ethics commissioner in the City of Surrey, who said he was worried about the erosion of civil governance across North America.

"I fundamentally believe we're at a time when our democratic institutions are somewhat under strain … we have to be very careful if we're interested in preserving our checks on democracy."

Michelle Dann, executive director in charge of governance for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, said the province was exploring possible steps for more oversight but said the government still prioritized giving autonomy to municipalities.

"For us to step into that place, we have to do it very carefully and respect the democratic institutions," she said.

"We're sort of looking across the country where the best practices are and what the implications are … so more to come."