After more than a decade of the property sitting empty, the province, the city and a developer have made a formal agreement to accelerate construction on hundreds of units of social housing on the Little Mountain lands in Vancouver.

The agreement is a commitment by all three groups to speed up construction on non-market housing that was originally promised years ago, with a goal to finish the homes no later than Dec. 31, 2024.

"Enough is enough with the Little Mountain tragedy that was orchestrated by the previous government that resulted in a low-income community bulldozed, an interest-free loan of hundreds of millions of dollars and a massive empty lot growing weeds in the middle of a housing crisis," Housing Ministry David Eby wrote in a statement Friday.

The move comes days after CBC News revealed the original contract to sell the land to the developer, Holborn Properties, included a $211-million, interest-free loan on an 18-year term at the time of the sale in 2008.

The contract also lacked a timeline or specific details as to when the developer would need to finish hundreds of social housing units it had promised for the site.

After the sale, the existing homes on the site were demolished. Around 700 people lost their homes and the site has remained mostly empty since, surrounded by fencing and overgrown with grass.

As part of the memorandum of understanding announced Friday, a "planning group" is being established to keep track of progress on the construction and deal with any issues that might slow it down. The province's statement said the group "will meet regularly and include a senior representative with decision-making authority from each party."

A chain-link fence surrounding the Little Mountain lands is seen in 2021. The land was sold to Holborn Properties in 2008 and has remained largely empty ever since. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Little Mountain lands sit between Queen Elizabeth Park and Main Street, just south of Nat Bailey Stadium. The six-hectare site was once home to 224 units of social housing, which existed from the 1950s until the land sale in 2008.

The controversial deal shows that the sale price was $334 million, but the province says only $35 million has been paid by Holborn.

When an $88-million credit provided for social housing and the initial down payment are subtracted, the developer still owes the province $211 million.

Holborn initially pledged to build 1,400 market value homes and 234 units of social housing. So far, Holborn has built only 53 of the replacement social housing units.

CBC News obtained the purchase and sale agreement between the province and Holborn in late August after protracted efforts through freedom of information processes.

The MOU announced Friday is not legally binding, but is an effort by all three parties — the province, the city and Holborn — to show they're agreed on how to move forward.

Read the purchase and sale agreement between the B.C. government and Holborn Properties: