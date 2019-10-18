Little damage, lots of smoke following Metrotown mall fire

The Burnaby Fire Department was called early Friday to respond to a small fire at Metrotown shopping mall.

At around 4 a.m. firefighters say mall security called with a report of smoke in the south end of the building, near the grand court.

Assistant fire chief Greg Young said crews arrived to find a small, smouldering fire in a retail unit that is being renovated.

He said the source of the fire was construction material.

"We're looking at very small actual flame damage, but a larger amount of smoke damage. The crews are now trying to remove the smoke from the mall," said Young.

Firefighters are using fans to clear the smoke before the mall opens at 10 a.m.

"We can utilize the HVAC system in the building, and the crews are using gas powered ventilation fans and some electric ventilation fans," said Young.

Young says no one was inside the store when crews responded to the fire.