Signs for Lisa Marie Young, Indigenous woman missing for 2 decades, stolen in Nanaimo — again

Signs to raise awareness of Lisa Marie Young, who went missing in Nanaimo, B.C., more than two decades ago, were stolen for a second time in recent weeks.

Lisa Marie Young went missing over Canada Day weekend in 2002 at the age of 21.

Cyndy Hall, a friend of Young, says the signs, which were stolen from Bowen Road, hold sentimental value. The signs were placed in the area that Young was taken from, according to Hall.

"We don't want the public to forget her, because 21 years is a really long time and people move on with their lives," said Hall.

"They are useless to anyone else."

Hall says she filed an RCMP report on April 19 and that she just wants to see the signs returned.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear that someone who stoop so low as to take signs that reference Lisa Marie Young," said Const. Gary O'Brien, spokesperson for Nanaimo RCMP, in an email.

"We hope they come to their senses and return them immediately."

'That's not justice'

The first round of signs were set up on March 10. A graphic designer donated time to create them, and donations from the community covered the cost of printing.

They were stolen later that month, according to Hall. They were not recovered.

Afterward, Young's uncle offered to purchase new signs, according to Hall, which were put up on Bowen Road last week. They were taken a few days later.

Hall says the signs are to raise awareness on Young's story.

Young had been at a local bar until closing time on June 30, 2002. She left with some friends to go to a house party and they caught a ride from another man, someone the group had just met.

The last time Young was seen she was with the driver of the car.

"We hope people learn from the signs that Lisa is so very loved, even 21 years later. Every single day, me and her family work to raise awareness," said Hall.

"We want people to be aware that her takers are still in the community, and they have their freedom. And Lisa was robbed of it."

Young's case remains unsolved. An annual march is held each year on June 30 in Nanaimo in her memory.

Hall believes there are members in the community who have knowledge of what happened to Young, and hopes the signs will inspire someone to come forward with information.

She says it has been difficult for Lisa's friends and family to move forward without answers.

"The pain gets harder because as time goes on, it doesn't get easier. You don't feel better. You just become more obsessive," she said.

"That's not justice — her mom died without any answers."