Vancouver Island woman injured in bald eagle mishap

It was a party of two that crashed onto Lisa Bell's lap that left her surprised and hurt.

The Vancouver Island amateur photographer says she was taking photos of two bald eagles cavorting in mid-air near Bowser B.C. on Vancouver Island Friday when the pair fell from the sky, landed on her and inadvertently scratched and punctured her body with their talons.

"They connected and came down," she said. "I'm really lucky it could have been a whole lot worse."

Lisa Bell received two puncture wounds on her neck for bald eagles that fell on her on Friday April 26, 2019. (Lisa Bell/Facebook)

The incident happened on a cliff overlooking the ocean but forced Bell to seek medical attention at a local hospital

"The doctor came in and said, 'I just heard that eagles landed in your lap,' and I went 'yup,'" she said. "He goes, 'OK I've never heard of that one before.'"

Bell says she was photographing the eagles when they locked talons and began plunging toward her. She kept snapping frames until they were on her lap.

The injury to Lisa Bell's arm after she says two bald eagles fell on her. (Lisa Bell/Facebook)

"I still had my camera, but I had some injuries, in a split second," she said, adding that the eagles flew off immediately. Bell didn't say if they appeared hurt.

Despite the mishap she returned Saturday to the spot to continue photographing eagles there.