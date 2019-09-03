Lisa Batstone sentenced to life in prison for killing 8-year-old daughter

A woman who killed her eight-year-old daughter to spite her ex-husband was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday without the possibility of parole for 15 years.

In sentencing Lisa Batstone for the second-degree murder of her daughter Teagan, New Westminster Supreme Court Justice Catherine Murray said the court needed to send a strong message to warring parents who would use their children as weapons.

"The breach of trust could not be more abhorrent," Murray said.

"Children are not to be used as pawns in matrimonial or personal disputes."

Teagan Batstone was found dead on Dec. 10, 2014. (Gabe Batstone)

Murray convicted Batstone in March. Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from 10 to 25 years.

Crown had asked for a parole ineligibility of between 16 and 18 years. But the defence had argued that Batstone's mental issues warranted a period of 10 years.

Murray found that the case met the bar for a harsher sentence: "egregious circumstances of higher order of moral culpability."

Lisa Batstone being interviewed by Const. Emilie Tousignant of the RCMP after she was arrested in the death of her daughter, Teagan. The whole interview lasted two hours. (RCMP )

On Dec. 10, 2014, Batstone came to the police's attention after knocking on the door of a house in Surrey and saying her daughter was dead in the back of her car.

It was later determined Teagan had been smothered with a plastic bag in her South Surrey home.