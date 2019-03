Lisa Batstone has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2014 death of her eight-year-old daughter, Teagan.

The decision was delivered to a packed courtroom at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Justice Catherine Murray said there was no question Batstone, 45, had killed Teagan. At issue was whether she had intent to murder and whether she was was guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

On Dec. 10, 2014, Batstone came to the police's attention after knocking on the door of a house in Surrey and saying her daughter was dead in the back of her car.

Lisa Batstone and her daughter, Teagan, in a picture posted to Facebook. Lisa Batstone was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Teagan's 2014 death. (Facebook)

It was later determined Teagan had been smothered with a plastic bag in her South Surrey home.

During the trial, the Crown argued Batstone repeatedly described how and why she killed her daughter which constituted proof of intent.

The defence argued Batstone did not perceive the consequences of her actions because of mental disorders and alcohol intoxication.

Killing Teagan not an impulsive act, judge says

In her decision, the judge said although she believed Batstone was suffering depression, bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, killing Teagan was not an impulsive act but one that required forethought.

Justice Murray also said Batstone's actions, including leaving notes and holding the bag over Teagan's mouth and nose for four to five minutes, constituted a plan.

Video of police interviews done the day Teagan's body was found were shown during the trial.

Teagan with her father, Gabe Batstone. (McGibbon family)

"I'm so sorry. I loved her so much. I just wanted to protect her," said a distraught Batstone on the recording. She also claimed she needed to protect Teagan from her "relentless" ex-husband.

"I just couldn't leave her with him. He's so evil. I needed to protect her," she said.

Batstone admitted smothering her daughter and said she had planned and tried to kill herself with a bag afterwards. When that didn't work, she said, she thought she could end her life by driving off a cliff or stabbing herself.

During the trial, the court heard how Batstone was hospitalized after trying to take her own life in 2012.

Her ex-husband and Teagan's father, Gabe Batstone, attempted to get custody of their daughter in 2012 but a judge ultimately decided to restore the original custody agreement.

Batstone's sentencing hearing has been set for June 12.