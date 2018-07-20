Skip to Main Content
Delays, heavy traffic expected on Lions Gate Bridge this weekend

Delays, heavy traffic expected on Lions Gate Bridge this weekend

Crews are working overnight Saturday on bridge maintenance, which officials say will cause traffic and delays.

Lanes will be reduced from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday

CBC News ·
Crews are doing maintenance work from Saturday night through Sunday morning. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Expect heavy traffic and delays this weekend on the Lions Gate Bridge due to bridge maintenance. 

Crews are working overnight Saturday to remove temporary bridge plates and pave transitions that were installed during previous repairs.

The transportation ministry says the work will be done when traffic volumes are lowest. The following lane restrictions will apply: 

  • one lane in each direction, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
  • one lane only, alternating traffic, 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday 

Officials are encouraging motorists to use the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge instead. 

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us