Delays, heavy traffic expected on Lions Gate Bridge this weekend
Crews are working overnight Saturday on bridge maintenance, which officials say will cause traffic and delays.
Lanes will be reduced from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday
Crews are working overnight Saturday to remove temporary bridge plates and pave transitions that were installed during previous repairs.
The transportation ministry says the work will be done when traffic volumes are lowest. The following lane restrictions will apply:
- one lane in each direction, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
- one lane only, alternating traffic, 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday
Officials are encouraging motorists to use the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge instead.