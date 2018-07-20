Delays, heavy traffic expected on Lions Gate Bridge this weekend

Expect heavy traffic and delays this weekend on the Lions Gate Bridge due to bridge maintenance.

Crews are working overnight Saturday to remove temporary bridge plates and pave transitions that were installed during previous repairs.

The transportation ministry says the work will be done when traffic volumes are lowest. The following lane restrictions will apply:

one lane in each direction, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

one lane only, alternating traffic, 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday

Officials are encouraging motorists to use the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge instead.

