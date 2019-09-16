Lions Gate Bridge reopens in both directions after closure due to police incident

DriveBC says the Lions Gate Bridge has reopened after being closed in both directions at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday due to a police incident.

CLEAR - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LionsGateBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LionsGateBridge</a> police incident All lanes are open. Please expect major delays as the congestion clears. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> —@DriveBC

TransLink was forced to change bus routes during the closure, which lasted more than one hour.

Highway cameras showed traffic lined up along Georgia Street in Vancouver due to the closure.

DriveBC said to expect delays as congested traffic cleared.