Lions Gate Bridge reopens in both directions after closure due to police incident
British Columbia

DriveBC says to still expect major delays as congested traffic clears.

CBC News ·
This photograph from a provincial highway camera shows the north end of the Lions Gate Bridge devoid of traffic due to a complete closure of the bridge on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 around 4:15 p.m. (Government of British Columbia)

DriveBC says the Lions Gate Bridge has reopened after being closed in both directions at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday due to a police incident. 

TransLink was forced to change bus routes during the closure, which lasted more than one hour.

Highway cameras showed traffic lined up along Georgia Street in Vancouver due to the closure.

DriveBC said to expect delays as congested traffic cleared.

