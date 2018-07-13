Skip to Main Content
Lions Gate Bridge reopens after police incident

Metro Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge has reopened after it was closed for roughly four hours on Friday morning because of a police incident.

Mike Laanela · CBC News ·
Metro Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge was closed on Friday morning because of a police incident. (DriveBC/Twitter)

The bridge was closed to traffic at around 8 a.m. PT, throwing rush-hour traffic into chaos.

The bridge reopened shortly after noon.

