Lions Gate Bridge reopens after police incident
Bridge was closed for roughly four hours Friday morning
Metro Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge has reopened after it was closed for roughly four hours on Friday morning because of a police incident.
The bridge was closed to traffic at around 8 a.m. PT, throwing rush-hour traffic into chaos.
The bridge reopened shortly after noon.
