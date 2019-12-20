Skip to Main Content
Lions Gate Bridge reopened, delays expected in both directions
British Columbia

Lions Gate Bridge has re-opened after being closed in both directions because of a police incident on the bridge Friday afternoon.  

Commuters are being told to expect delays. (Christer Waara / CBC)

Heavy traffic built up quickly in both directions while the bridge was closed for just under an hour.  

DriveBC says to expect delays while the congestion clears. 

