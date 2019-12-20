Lions Gate Bridge reopened, delays expected in both directions
The Lions Gate Bridge has reopened after being closed in both directions because of a police incident on the bridge Friday afternoon.
Heavy traffic built up quickly in both directions while the bridge was closed for just under an hour.
DriveBC says to expect delays while the congestion clears.