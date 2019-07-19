Heavy delays expected on Lions Gate Bridge over weekend

The province is advising drivers in Vancouver and the North Shore to rethink their travel routes Saturday night, as movement across the Lions Gate Bridge will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

Motorists can expect significant delays and heavy volume across the bridge between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, as crews prepare for months of maintenance work on the bridge.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, this is the first step in rehabilitation work on the bridge's north tower expansion joint, which is set to continue until October.

Before crews can safely begin work under the bridge, they must install a temporary bridge cover and approach ramps.

Once the temporary cover is in place on Sunday morning, traffic is expected to return to normal and drivers will be able to travel at normal speeds.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The ministry says the maintenance work is weather dependent and advises drivers to continue to check @DriveBC on Twitter and drivebc.ca for the most up-to-date information.