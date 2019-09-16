Skip to Main Content
Lions Gate Bridge closed in both directions due to police incident
DriveBC says to expect major delays.

This photograph from a provincial highway camera shows the north end of the Lions Gate Bridge devoid of traffic due to a complete closure of the bridge on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 around 4:15 p.m. (Government of British Columbia)

DriveBC says the Lions Gate Bridge closed in both directions at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday due to a police incident. 

TransLink said on social media it has rerouted several bus routes.

Highway cameras showed traffic lined up along Georgia Street in Vancouver due to the closure. DriveBC said to expect major delays. 

 

