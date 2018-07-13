Lions Gate Bridge closed in both directions due to police incident

A police incident has closed the Lions Gate Bridge in both directions.

The bridge was first closed around 8 a.m. PT and there is no estimated time for when it will reopen.

Drivers and riders are advised to expect significant delays and use other routes.

UPDATE - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LionsGateBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LionsGateBridge</a> now CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident mid span. Expect significant delays and use alternate route <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://t.co/x42fFKKEAA">https://t.co/x42fFKKEAA</a> —@DriveBC

Because of the closure, buses on the North Shore that would cross the bridge are being diverted to the SeaBus Terminal at Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver.

That has led to long lines for those trying to get on a SeaBus bound for Vancouver.

"Anyone taking transit to or from the North Shore should build extra time into their trip," said a statement from TransLink.

Downtown Vancouver buses that normally cross the Lions Gate Bridge to reach the North Shore are detouring to the Waterfront SeaBus terminal.