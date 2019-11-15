Expect overnight delays as crews repair Lions Gate Bridge this weekend

Night-time traffic on the Lions Gate Bridge will be slow this weekend, thanks to a planned partial closure of the span for repairs.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is promising single-lane alternating closures overnight Saturday to Sunday morning so crews can repair joints and bearings.

The closures will take effect starting Saturday at 8 p.m. PT and ending 8 a.m. PT Sunday, according to a statement.

Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists, but the ministry said drivers should expect delays during this time and should consider alternative routes.

It also said the work is being done in phases, so drivers can also expect future closures.

Anyone looking for more information on planned closures should check the ministry-run website DriveBC.ca.