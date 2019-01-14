Lions Bay SAR search for missing woman

The search for a missing 59-year-old woman has resumed in and around the village of Lions Bay, B.C.

Lorraine Prebushewski reportedly left the home she was staying at midday on Sunday and was reported missing by family later the same day.

According to search manager Ed Langford, Prebushewski is new to Lions Bay and was not out hiking.

The search was suspended last night due to darkness, and about a dozen search volunteers resumed the search Monday morning.

Prebushewski may have mobility issues due to a leg problem and may be confused.

Lions Bay locals have been asked to be on the lookout for her.