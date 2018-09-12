Search teams looking for overdue hikers above Lions Bay

Search and rescue teams are looking for two women who didn't return from a hike in Lions Bay as expected on Tuesday evening.

Lions Bay SAR said crews are looking for the pair in the area leading to the West Lion peak.

Assistant search manager Sandro Frei said both are believed to be 19 years old.

"We just want to find them as quickly as possible," he said. "The conditions aren't terrible right now. They're young and fit so conditions are definitely in their favour right now."

Their parents reported them missing Tuesday night. Frei said their vehicle was found at a trailhead that leads to several routes.

More to come.

