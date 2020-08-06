Lions Bay Beach Park visitors faced potential COVID-19 exposure in late July: health officials

Lions Bay is the latest B.C. community to be the subject of a public health warning after potential exposure to COVID-19 was reported at a popular outdoor area in the village.

Vancouver Coastal Health sent out a notice Thursday warning anyone who visited Lions Bay Beach Park on July 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31.

The health authority says the exposure is believed to be low risk, but anyone who was at the park on those days needs to self-monitor for symptoms.

B.C. recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no new deaths.