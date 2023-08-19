Why a B.C. YouTube empire suddenly became mired in controversy

Last month, hundreds of technology and gaming enthusiasts filled the Vancouver Convention Centre for the Linus Tech Expo.

At dozens of booths, companies showcased their latest PC hardware and merchandise. Tickets sold from $35 US all the way to $10,000 for VIP packages.

The grand event was hosted by Linus Tech Tips, a B.C.-based YouTube empire now being confronted with claims of inaccuracies in its videos.

A former employee is also levelling allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment — allegations the company says it "categorically denies" and have left it in a state of shock.

Tech empire

If you haven't heard of Linus Tech Tips, it's probably because you aren't into tech or gaming.

The YouTube channel was founded by Surrey-based Linus Sebastian, who started uploading technology product reviews in 2008.

Now, Linus Tech Tips has 15.5 million subscribers and 80 employees. Sebastian also co-founded Linus Media Group, a production agency that owns and operates seven other YouTube channels with millions more subscribers and a podcast.

Some of the most popular videos on the channel include building computers, tips for gaming and technology use, and product reviews.

The company says it has collaborated with several big companies, including Microsoft, GoPro and Samsung.

Sebastian stepped down as the company CEO in July but remains its chief vision officer.

Gamers Nexus, a popular YouTube channel that focuses on PC hardware reviews, game benchmarks and component analysis, accused Linus Tech Tips of having errors and inaccuracies in its videos. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Current controversies

Linus Tech Tips had a tumultuous week starting Monday when the YouTube channel Gamers Nexus posted a video , watched over four million times, outlining errors in recent Linus videos and concerns with ethical practices.

Gamers Nexus, a popular YouTube channel that focuses on PC hardware reviews, game benchmarks, and component analysis, alleged Linus rushes content out the door "to favour… quantity over quality."

For example, the YouTube channel said Linus Tech Tips failed its "responsibility to do due diligence on a product" before auctioning it off at an event.

In response to the video, Linus Media Group CFO Yvonne Ho announced in a video Wednesday that all Linus Tech Tips videos will be on hold "while we get our house in order."

"I agree with the community, so I'm putting my foot down. Effective immediately, all YouTube video production is on pause," Ho said in the video.

"Our teams are going to be spending this entire next week focusing on long-term workflow changes to make our content better in a lasting way," she said.

In that same video, Linus Sebastian apologized for not retesting the product and for an earlier written response where he defended his decision not to retest the product.

"I was the one at the head of the company for each and every mistake that our community has rightly brought to our attention," Sebastian said.

Toxic workplace, sexual harassment allegations

On Wednesday, Former Linus Tech Tips social media manager Madison Reeve alleged in a thread on X, formerly Twitter, that she quit the company because the working environment was "ruining my mental health." The X thread has been viewed more than six million times.

Reeve, who worked at the company for two years until 2021, said she was expected to complete a heavy workload "all while being told not to complain because my job was 'the fun job.'"

She claims she was called "incompetent" and said when she tried reaching out to managers for help, she would be told to "'put on my big girl pants" and be "more assertive."

Reeve also alleges she "had been inappropriately grabbed multiple times in the office," among other allegations.

Reeve did not respond to an interview request from CBC News.

We are taking Madison’s allegations seriously. We are conducting an internal assessment alongside bringing in a third-party investigator to look into the allegations. We are committed to publishing the findings and implementing any corrective actions that may arise due to this.… —@LinusTech

Third-party to investigate

CBC News asked for an interview with Sebastian and Linus Media Group CEO Terren Tong, but they were not made available. The company has said on X that it's taking Reeve's allegations "seriously" and is bringing in a third-party investigator to look into them.

In an email to CBC, Tong said he "categorically denies" that the company has a toxic work culture.

"I was in a state of shock reading through the allegations from the former employee. They aren't consistent with our company values," Tong said.