Tech advancements create new leads in cold-case murder of B.C. real estate agent

Police in Saanich, B.C., say advancements in technology, including DNA analysis, have helped create new leads in the unsolved murder case of a real estate agent killed during a showing more than 10 years ago.

A new team of local investigators has been working with the FBI to re-examine the murder of Lindsay Buziak, who was stabbed to death while showing an empty home in a Saanich cul-de-sac on Feb. 2, 2008.

"Investigators are reviewing and retesting evidence, including items from the crime scene as well as digital evidence. Technology not available at the time of the crime has allowed us to develop new investigative leads," Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a video posted on YouTube on Sunday.

"As many of you have likely seen in the media lately, advancements in fields such as genealogy and DNA analysis has led to resolution in many other cases," he continued.

Police have said Buziak, 24, was lured by an unidentified couple to the $1-million house on De Sousa Place. She arrived at the home for a 5:30 p.m. showing on the day she died. Police said the couple arranged the meeting using a cellphone later determined to be registered to a fake name in Metro Vancouver.

Buziak was killed in an upstairs bedroom. Police said her boyfriend found her shortly after.

No arrests have ever been made in connection with her death.

On Sunday, police said technology developed since Buziak's death has highlighted additional leads and forensic evidence.

New advances in forensic DNA technology have led to major breakthroughs in cold cases, particularly in the United States. Genetic genealogy — a new technique in which DNA samples are used to find relatives of suspects and then the suspects themselves — has led police to dozens of killers in recent years, including the murderer of a young B.C. couple in 1987.

Anastasiades said police are still looking to speak with anybody who has information about Buziak's death, noting that personal factors or relationships that could have prevented someone from coming forward in 2008 might be irrelevant now.

"We believe people familiar with circumstances surrounding this case remain in our community," Anastasiades said. "It is not too late to come forward."

Police have never publicly confirmed any possible motive for Buziak's killing.