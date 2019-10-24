Longtime Liberal MLA Linda Reid won't run in next B.C. election

A Liberal member of the legislature has decided not to seek re-election after 28 years in British Columbia politics.

Linda Reid says she is stepping aside because she wants to create opportunities for a new generation to run for office.

The Liberal critic for seniors said Thursday in a statement that her priority throughout her career has been to encourage young people, especially women, to get involved in politics.

The former speaker of the legislature and advanced education minister was first elected in 1991 in Richmond, making her the longest-serving current member of the legislature.

Reid recently defended her involvement with an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by former sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz.

Ex-Vancouver police deputy chief Doug LePard led the investigation and said Reid declined to be interviewed for his report because she was away.

Lenz has denied the allegations.