Lillooet high school retires wildfire logo out of respect for neighbouring communities

A high school in Lillooet, B.C., has decided to retire its wildfire logo and mascot in response to devastating fires in neighbouring communities.

Lillooet Secondary School, located in B.C.'s central Interior, announced it is changing its logo and mascot due to the catastrophic impacts of the nearby Lytton and Elephant Hill wildfires.

"We simply cannot celebrate something that may add to the profound trauma that is ongoing for our neighbours," said the announcement, posted to the school's website.

The 2021 wildfire season displaced thousands and was B.C.'s third worst on record in terms of area burned. The Lytton Creek wildfire burned the Village of Lytton to the ground and killed two people within one day.

In 2017, the Elephant Hill wildfire burned for 76 days, scorching more than 1,900 square kilometres of land and displacing nearly 50,000 people.

Dave Remple, the school's vice-principal, said in an interview on CBC's On The Coast that the school adopted the wildfire logo and mascot in 2017 as a result of a student-driven process and vote.

Remple said it was intended to symbolize rebirth and the important role that fires play in the ecosystem.

However, despite the sense of pride and school spirit the new mascot brought, Remple said they can no longer celebrate something that caused destruction to nearby communities.

"What happened in Lytton has been so devastating and so traumatic for so many people, and it's ongoing still … we can't ignore the impact that it has on our neighbours," said Remple.

The process of selecting a new logo is underway.

Remple said while some students are sad to see the logo go, many students are excited about the prospect of selecting something new.

"I think more than anything there's a lot of excitement," he said.

The school is in the process of gathering ideas from students and community members.

"The criteria is picking something that is really deeply connected to this place … that can represent all of us in this building. We really want something that is bold, exciting, and unique."