Lillooet RCMP investigating homicide of 71-year-old near Seton Portage

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and Lillooet RCMP are investigating the death of an elderly man near Seton Portage, which they've determined was a homicide.

According to a release, 71-year-old Patrick Zube Aylward died at a residence on Highline Road, near Seton Portage last weekend.

Seton Portage is a rural community about 25 kilometres west of Lillooet, located between Seton Lake and Anderson Lake.

"The RCMP are aware of numerous rumours about Mr. Aylward's death, circulating around the communities of Seton Portage, D'Arcy, Pemberton and Whistler," the release reads in part.

Police said they believe Aylward was targeted and his death was an isolated incident. The release said his death doesn't create a safety risk for the community.

Investigators are interested in speaking to anyone who travelled Highline Road during the late evening of Friday Oct. 12 and early morning of Saturday Oct. 13.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit have activated a dedicated tip line for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1 877 987 8477.