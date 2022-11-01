Vancouver police identify top 10 suspects in Breakout Festival riot

Vancouver police have released a list of 10 suspects wanted in connection with a riot following a music festival in September.

Organizers of Breakout Festival, a hip-hop event held at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) grounds, announced rapper Lil Baby was "too sick" to take the stage at the PNE Amphitheatre half an hour before the scheduled end of the show on Sept. 18.

Videos from the scene after the announcement show people tearing down tents, throwing garbage cans and swarming the venue's beer garden.

Others flipped over refrigerators and snapped concession tables.

On Tuesday, Insp. Dale Weidman with the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section announced investigators have narrowed down a list of the worst offenders after scouring video footage submitted by concert-goers.

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help identifying these individuals wanted in connection with the riot at the Breakout Festival in September. Anyone with information is asked to visit VPD.ca/top-10 and use the online form to submit a tip. (Vancouver Police Department)

Weidman said damage to the property was in excess of $300,000 and that those most wanted are primarily facing mischief charges. Anyone with information about any of the top 10 suspects is asked to visit VPD.ca/top-10 and use the online form to submit a tip.

Police arrested seven people for breach of the peace on the night.

A statement from VPD the day after the festival said "several hundred people" started fighting and destroying property both inside and outside the venue after learning the headliner wouldn't perform.

No serious injuries were reported.