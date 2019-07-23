1,000 lightning strikes spark 10 new wildfires in B.C.

Environment Canada recorded morethan a thousand lightning strikes in B.C. on Monday, a number which in recent years would have been bad news on the wildfire front.

But with cooler and wetter conditions across much of B.C. this summer, the situation is far less dire — so far.

Erika Berg of the B.C. Wildfire Service said Monday's lightning ignited 10 new fires, many of them close to Osoyoos, but she said it was nothing the service couldn't handle.

"Initial attack was successful with support by air tankers," said Berg. "So, the majority of those are now being held or under control."

Berg said overall, lightning strikes are down compared to last year, when 70,000 strikes were recorded by the end of July.

However, Environment Canada says there is a broad risk of lightning across a majority of B.C. on Tuesday.

A special weather statement has been issued for the northeast corner of the province calling for thunderstorms followed by intense bands of rain.

More alerts could be issued through the day.

Fire danger ratings remain low to moderate across most of the province with the exception of the Atlin and Grand Forks areas, which are rated as extreme risk for wildfire.

Pockets around Vancouver, southern Vancouver Island, North Cowichan and Rock Creek are currently rated as having a high risk of fire danger.