Lightning storm sparks several wildfires in Northern B.C.

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are on the ground fighting several new fires started by lightning Wednesday afternoon.

The new fires — seven in total — were divided among the Skeena, Bulkley and Nadina fire zones.

One fire in Nadina, seven kilometres east of Morice Lake, is now out.

Firefighters are continuing to fight two fires in the Skeena fire zone, one northwest of Rosswood and another northwest of Meziadin Junction. Both are less than one hectare large.

There are four fires in the Bulkley fire zone. All are less than one hectare, and crews are responding.

Officials say there is more lightning and rain in the forecast for northwest B.C. Fire crews are on standby to respond to any new fires.