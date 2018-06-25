Skip to Main Content
Lightning sparks dozens of wildfires in northwest B.C.

Lightning sparks dozens of wildfires in northwest B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service continues to knock down a string of fires ignited by a lightning storm in northern B.C last week.

36 new fires since June 20

CBC News ·
Crews continue to fight wildfires in northwest B.C. after stormy weather last week. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

The B.C. Wildfire Service continues to knock down a string of fires ignited by a lightning storm in northern B.C. last week.

On Sunday, it said 36 new fires had been sparked since June 20.

Of those, 17 have been extinguished, five are under control, two are being held and the rest are being addressed by crews in priority sequence.

None of the fires are threatening any communities or structures and most are in the Nadina and Bulkley fire zones.

​​Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us