Lightning sparks dozens of wildfires in northwest B.C.
36 new fires since June 20
The B.C. Wildfire Service continues to knock down a string of fires ignited by a lightning storm in northern B.C. last week.
On Sunday, it said 36 new fires had been sparked since June 20.
Of those, 17 have been extinguished, five are under control, two are being held and the rest are being addressed by crews in priority sequence.
None of the fires are threatening any communities or structures and most are in the Nadina and Bulkley fire zones.
There have been 36 new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwildfire</a> starts since June 20 in the Northwest Fire Centre. Of the 36 fires, 17 are currently out, five are under control, two are being held. For more details read the information bulletin update here: <a href="https://t.co/mmXE8rCHia">https://t.co/mmXE8rCHia</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xj7dUANvTr">pic.twitter.com/Xj7dUANvTr</a>—@BCGovFireInfo
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.