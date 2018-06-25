Lightning sparks dozens of wildfires in northwest B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service continues to knock down a string of fires ignited by a lightning storm in northern B.C. last week.

On Sunday, it said 36 new fires had been sparked since June 20.

Of those, 17 have been extinguished, five are under control, two are being held and the rest are being addressed by crews in priority sequence.

None of the fires are threatening any communities or structures and most are in the Nadina and Bulkley fire zones.

There have been 36 new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwildfire</a> starts since June 20 in the Northwest Fire Centre. Of the 36 fires, 17 are currently out, five are under control, two are being held. For more details read the information bulletin update here: <a href="https://t.co/mmXE8rCHia">https://t.co/mmXE8rCHia</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xj7dUANvTr">pic.twitter.com/Xj7dUANvTr</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

​​Read more from CBC British Columbia