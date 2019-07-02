BC Wildfire Service responding to 10 lightning-caused fires in northwest B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to 10 lightning-caused wildfires in the northwest of the province.

According to a written statement from the BC Wildfire Service, all of the fires are currently less than one hectare in size.

The majority of the fires are under control and have received enough fire suppression to ensure they will not spread.

According to the statement, the smoke currently visible in some areas of the Northwest Fire Centre is a result of large wildfires burning in Alaska and Yukon.

Smoke from these fires is particularly heavy in the Cassiar Fire Zone, which includes Iskut, Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake and Atlin.