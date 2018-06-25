Skip to Main Content
Lightning strikes cut power to 32,000 in B.C.'s southern Interior

Strong winds and severe lightning caused extensive power outages across the southern Interior on Monday morning.

Customers should expect lengthy delays getting power back on

Around 32,000 BC Hydro customers have been affected by the widespread power outage. (BC Hydro)

Approximately 32,000 customers in the Okanagan and Shuswap areas are without power, according to BC Hydro.

The utility said lengthy outages are expected because crews are having difficulty accessing the area due to fallen trees and branches.

Environment Canada's website shows a continued risk of thunderstorms in the area on Monday afternoon.

BC Hydro will post restoration times once damage assessments are done.

