Lightning strikes cut power to 32,000 in B.C.'s southern Interior

Strong winds and severe lightning caused extensive power outages across the southern Interior on Monday morning.

Approximately 32,000 customers in the Okanagan and Shuswap areas are without power, according to BC Hydro.

Severe thunderstorms in the southern Interior have caused outages to approximately 32,000 customers. Crews are responding and working to restore affected customers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SalmonArm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SalmonArm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChaseBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChaseBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestKelowna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestKelowna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VernonBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VernonBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lumby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lumby</a> —@bchydro

The utility said lengthy outages are expected because crews are having difficulty accessing the area due to fallen trees and branches.

Environment Canada's website shows a continued risk of thunderstorms in the area on Monday afternoon.

BC Hydro will post restoration times once damage assessments are done.

Read more from CBC British Columbia