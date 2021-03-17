A man has died after slipping and falling from a cliff in West Vancouver's Lighthouse Park on Tuesday.

Police believe the 70-year-old man lost his footing on a rocky cliff near the shoreline around 7 p.m., just before sunset.

Officers found camera equipment on scene and believe the man had been taking photos.

Fire crews helped Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue crews recover the man's body. The coroner is investigating the man's death.