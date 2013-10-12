'Unprecedented' LifeLabs hack 'incredibly serious,' says Vancouver tech expert

About 15 million people in B.C. and Ontario may have had their personal information exposed online. The medical testing company LifeLabs says it was the victim of a cyberattack earlier this year.

In a letter to its customers, LifeLabs wrote that it takes its responsibility seriously and has taken measures, after consulting with experts on cyberattacks, to retrieve the sensitive data by making a payment.

Vancouver-based tech writer and expert Graham Williams told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko a breach as large as this one is "unprecedented" and "incredibly serious."

"I looked up my own life labs account and it has my current address. It also has all of my test results over the course of the last half decade or so," said Williams as he explained the type of information that could be accessed by hackers.

The company said the compromised information may include names, addresses, login information like passwords and lab test results.

Williams said there has always been concern over the preservation of privacy with a move to electronic medical records. He said these online systems are supposed to be the most robust, but adds it looks like the company was the victim of a cyber lock attack.

It's a type of attack where hackers gain access to a system and lock the owners of out it and then hold the information for ransom according to Williams. He said the hackers will usually sell the information and return access to the owner once the money is handed over.

In a statement, LifeLabs didn't confirm the type of cyberattack but said it did pay to retrieve the data. It also said the cyber security team advised the risk to the public is low and it hasn't seen any public disclosure of customer information on the dark web or other locations.

How can you protect yourself?

Williams said there are a few things people can do if they find out their information was compromised. LifeLabs is offering cyber security protection services to its customers, such as identity theft and fraud protection insurance. He said people should take advantage of that offer to protect their information.

He also suggested other security programs like Norton or using the iCloud Keychain system through Mac products.

Another things is to keep an eye on your credit record because it could be used for identity theft said Williams.

"That would be another place that you need to turn an eye to to make sure that you're keeping things secure."

LifeLabs is Canada's largest provider of general diagnostic and specialty laboratory testing services.

