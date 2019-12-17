Cyberattack exposes information of 15 million LifeLabs customers in B.C. and Ontario

The private and personal information of millions of medical patients living in Ontario and B.C. has been breached in a cyberattack on the computer systems of Canadian laboratory testing company LifeLabs.

The breach has affected systems containing the information of approximately 15 million LifeLabs customers, including names, addresses, email addresses, customer logins and passwords, health card numbers and lab tests, according to a statement by the company Tuesday.

The laboratory reported a potential cyberattack to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia on Nov. 1, according to the statement.

LifeLabs is Canada's largest provider of general diagnostic and specialty laboratory testing services.

More to come