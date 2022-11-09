2 youths handed life sentences for murder of Surrey mechanic in 2019

The two teenagers convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., mechanic more than 3 years ago have been handed life sentences.

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo, known as Pauly, was fatally stabbed in a parking lot near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in the early morning of Aug. 16, 2019.

At the time, the RCMP said the attack was unprovoked but the three knew each other to some degree.

The two male youths, who were 15 and 16 at the time, were sentenced this month as adults in provincial court in Surrey.

A second-degree murder charge carries an automatic life sentence — but because of their ages, a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act says the pair will be eligible for parole in seven years, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

A ban on the publication of the youths' names will remain in effect until the end of the appeal period.

Prestbakmo was found lying in the mall parking lot by a passerby. Police said he died before officers made it to the scene.