Want to make a positive change in your life? Consider a 'September resolution'

Forget resolutions in January: a Vancouver life and wellness coach wants you to consider making September a month for new beginnings.

Lisa Carpenter says even if you're not heading back to the classroom, September can be a good time to reset your life and make positive changes with a "September Resolution."

Lisa Carpenter is a life and wellness coach in Vancouver. (Charlie Cho/CBC)

"Especially here on the West Coast, the summer is so indulgent for all of us. We want to be outside in the sun, having a good time. People tend to over-drink, over-sleep, over-eat," Carpenter told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

"So, September is just a really good energy for getting back into the flow of regular life and I think we really all crave that on a certain level."

Resolutions — in September or any other time — are about deciding how you want to feel as a result, Carpenter explained: for example, less rushed, more peaceful or more fit.

Making them last

Carpenter offered a little advice for sticking to your resolution and seeing it through.

"Commit to doing less, better. So, pick one thing, really commit to it, and stay in integrity with yourself," Carpenter advised.

"If you say you're going to go to the gym three times a week, go to the gym three times a week because if you don't, you're breaking trust with yourself.

"Once you see that you can set one task for yourself and follow through on it, it'll be easier then for you to add one more thing."

Doing just one thing can be difficult for parents, especially, who feel pressured to be perfect in all aspects of their lives.

In Carpenter's home, where she is raising three boys, she said she is trying to be a little more hands-off to empower her kids to take responsibility for their lives. That means the kids make their own lunches and do other chores in the morning, not mom.

She argues this leads to a sense of accomplishment in her kids, that, hopefully, will carry into their adult years.

Listen to the full interview:

