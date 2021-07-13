Nurse's driver's license suspended after she couldn't do breathalyzer test due to facial paralysis

A B.C. woman whose face is partially paralyzed says her driver's license was suspended and her car impounded after she was unable to provide a breathalyzer sample during a roadside check — and that Canadian laws leave people with medical conditions with no recourse to prove their sobriety.

Jamie van der Leek, 44, is a registered nurse working in palliative care in Port Alberni, B.C. During one of her pregnancies she developed a severe case of Bell's palsy — damage to the facial nerve which left her paralyzed on one side of her face.

On Saturday she was in Penticton on vacation with her husband and children when, on the way home from a day at the lake, she was stopped for a roadside check by a Penticton RCMP officer. The officer asked her to provide a breath sample to test for alcohol, which she attempted. But because of her condition, she said she failed to create a seal over the device and blow in enough air for a viable test.

She said she explained her medical condition to the officer, who told her she was being difficult and said she would be served an immediate roadside suspension.

"I said 'I'm actually trying my best but I can't even blow up a balloon for my kid's birthday party.' I said, 'Go ask my kids in the vehicle, they'll tell you mommy's face is broken and she can't blow up balloons,' " she said.

"I showed him my smile, I showed him my teeth, I showed him one side of my face is paralyzed. At that point I started pleading with him saying 'please take me to the hospital to do a blood alcohol level [test] because I haven't been drinking.' "

Van der Leek's car was impounded for 30 days, and her driver's license suspended for 90, leaving her unable to work as a registered nurse and care for her patients who require end-of-life care.

"I've never had a criminal record, I've never had a criminal past. In the meantime here I sit being discriminated against because of my facial deformity," she said.

Penticton RCMP did not immediately reply to a CBC News request for comment.

B.C. Supreme court case

Van der Leek's case is not unique in B.C. In December 2018 the federal government amended the Canadian criminal code, allowing police to demand roadside breath tests of any driver. Prior to that change, police were required to have a reasonable suspicion that a driver had been drinking before demanding a test.

Jennifer Teryn, a lawyer at Steele Law Corporation, said if a driver refuses to provide the sample or is unable to provide a sample, a police officer can issue an immediate roadside prohibition — known as an IRP — or arrest the person if they have a spotty driving record.

Teryn is part of a team of lawyers who filed a judicial review with the B.C. Supreme Court regarding the case of a Victoria woman — also unable to provide a proper breath sample due to a medical prosthesis in her mouth and a chronic lung condition.

"I do think Canadians should be concerned because of this exact issue. There are a number of people who are more vulnerable, whether they have illnesses or injuries that prevent them from being available to comply with the demand," said Teryn.

"If you don't have lung capacity or there's something else that's preventing you from being able to blow the column of air into that device, the police aren't giving you the benefit of the doubt. They will look at it as a refusal, they will give you the penalties and you will have to try to fix it on the back end and that's not necessarily possible for a lot of people."

Calls for legal change

Teryn said being served an immediate roadside prohibition triggers a lengthy and expensive process, including an automatic $250 driver's license reinstatement fee, $500 fine, towing and storage costs up to a $1,000 and mandatory participation in the responsible driver's program at a cost of around $930. A review process is available, but difficult to win without the help of a lawyer, she said.

"In the system the burden of proof is on the applicant or the driver to prove the case, so essentially the police officer can say what they want about what they observed, and then it's incumbent on the driver to disprove what the officer is saying or make a defence, which can be really difficult," she said.

Van der Leek said the experience on the side of the road left her feeling "completely humiliated" as she repeatedly tried and failed to provide the sample.

"He said put your hand over your face, pinch your lip closed, I tried everything he told me to do and I couldn't do it," she said, adding she believes the laws need to change.

"I don't want to see one more person with a medical issue go through what I'm going through.... I would like to see that if someone can't produce a breathalyzer for a medical reason that the officer has to immediately take you to emergency to have our blood alcohol taken. Give us a chance to prove we're innocent."