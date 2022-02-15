Library volunteer program aiming to give immigrants a sense of belonging expands across B.C.

For Chinese immigrant Kevin Hua, the first two months after landing in Vancouver last February was one of the loneliest times of his life — after a two-week quarantine he had no family or friends to hang out with, while COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings made it difficult to meet people.

So when he learned last April about Library Champions — a volunteer program that aims to train immigrants as library ambassadors, give them opportunities to make friends and help make them feel they belong in Canada — he says he joined immediately.

"I was really poor in English, and so I [felt] very difficult to express my ideas using a second language," said Hua, who was a project manager with a tech company before coming to Canada.

"When I was doing the program, I [found] that it can be very, very effective … to improve our communication."

According to NewToBC, the non-profit that organizes Library Champions with the Vancouver Public Library, 1,750 newcomers have participated in the three-month program at libraries throughout Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley since it began in 2013.

Program expands

Thanks to extra funding from Immigration Canada, the program is now expanding across the province — with libraries in the Okanagan, Kootenays and Sunshine Coast regions launching sessions this winter, followed by Vancouver Island sessions this spring.

The Okanagan Regional Library in Kelowna, B.C., says it started its first Library Champions session on Feb. 3 with six participants.

In the weekly two-hour virtual sessions, participants learn about library resources, intercultural communication and clear speech, and they also practise outreach via social media and presentations, promoting library services to local communities.

Program consultant Jody Johnson says the virtual format works well for people in Interior regions, who are often more isolated and find it difficult to connect with fellow immigrants.

The program helps newcomers gain valuable work experience, she added.

"Volunteering is an excellent way to build your presentation [and] communication skills, to get an understanding of local culture, to meet some people to build your network," Johnson told Chris Walker, host of CBC's Daybreak South.

Improving communication, boosting confidence

Mei Chen, who was a business executive in Beijing before she came to Canada as a permanent resident in 2018, says as a book lover she's always wanted to work in a library.

She says the Library Champions program at the City of Langley Library helped her work as an immigrant program co-ordinator.

"The outreach activity [and] the training I received helped me to overcome my psychological barrier of fear of rejection, so it's a personal development as well," she said.

For Hyejin An, a musician who emigrated from Seoul two years ago, the Library Champions program in Richmond, B.C., has helped her prepare for a new profession.

An wants to become a library technician and is set to graduate soon from a two-year library studies diploma program at Langara College.

She says she appreciates how libraries have a special place in the community in Canada.

"In Korea, [a] library is more about the books or the study place, but here [in Canada], I think [a] library means a lot more than the books — there are many other resources, and it's a gathering place for the people," she said.