'Don't be too judgy': a librarian's advice on encouraging reading over the summer holidays

Summer holidays are underway for kids around British Columbia and with two months of lazy vacation days still ahead, it's easy to put aside the books and focus on other activities.

But it's important to curb the "summer slide," when children go on holidays and forget about what they learned months previously, say experts.

"Teachers are concerned and principals about the summer slide as they call it," said Vicki Donoghue, the children's and teen services co-ordinator with the Burnaby Public Library.

"They really promote at the end of the school year getting the kids to come to the library and to read all summer long."

Tips for parents

Strategies for encouraging children to read differ depending on how old they are, she told Michelle Eliot, the guest host of CBC's The Early Edition.

For younger children, it's about creating a bond.

"Have family reading time and make that a daily habit," Donoghue said.

"With elementary school children, one of the key things we tell everyone is to let the children choose what they want to read."

She said she gets a lot of questions from parents asking about what is a "good book" for their child to read and requests for classics.

"There are many different types of good books," Donoghue said. "The best book for your child is the book they love."

Graphic novels, for example, often get a bad rap when they shouldn't.

"They have wonderful vocabulary. They are appealing to children," she said. "One tip is to read classics as graphic novels — there are graphic novel classics out there, Shakespeare and such.

The same advice goes for teenagers, she said, who often choose books based on recommendations from friends.

"Don't be too judgy about what they are reading," she said. "Let them choose, encourage them and take the pressure off."

With files from The Early Edition.

