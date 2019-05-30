Liberals offer MLA to replace Speaker amid new allegations

The B.C. Liberals are calling for the replacement of Speaker Darryl Plecas, offering up one of their own amid accusations he's been copying legislature staff hard drives.

The party confirmed Thursday afternoon it's putting forward a Liberal MLA to act as Speaker.

"Last night, I was here in the building, and witnessed Mr. Plecas and [special adviser Alan] Mullen and a third person carrying a computer hard drive into his office from an unknown source," Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson told reporters.

"We are seeing a chaotic, aggressive approach to staff in this building ... the time has come to clear the air and serve the interests of British Columbians."

Premier John Horgan says he hasn't been officially approached by the Opposition to replace Plecas with a Liberal member, but his answer in any case would be still be no.

Installing a Liberal as Speaker would disadvantage the party, which currently holds 42 of 87 seats in the House. The Speaker only votes to break a tie.

The NDP is governing with the support of the three Green party members in the legislature and Plecas was tossed out of the Liberal caucus shortly after taking the job as Speaker in 2017.

Wilkinson raised the allegations against Plecas in the legislature Thursday morning, accusing the Speaker of "arbitrary and unaccountable actions."

"The Speaker has embarked on new intrusions regarding employees in this house. Some employees seek to insulate or protect themselves from these efforts by the Speaker, while others are leaving or planning to leave," Wilkinson said.

A senior Liberal staffer slept in the party's head office on Wednesday night to make sure none of the party's computers were improperly accessed.

Plecas didn't deny the allegations and told reporters that he's head of security at the legislature and wants to ensure people's data is secure.

"It is simply a case of saying, we need to make sure that we have data secured. We have ongoing investigations. We do not want an instance where we have data not available to investigators. It's that simple," Plecas told reporters.