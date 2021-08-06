B.C.'s privacy watchdog investigating Liberal Party's use of facial recognition software

British Columbia's privacy watchdog is launching an investigation into the federal Liberal Party's use of facial recognition technology to pick candidates for the next election.

The office of B.C. information and privacy commissioner Michael McEvoy confirmed the investigation Friday following a complaint from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA).

The Liberals have been using the technology to verify the identity of those eligible to vote in meetings to nominate candidates who will run for the party in the next federal campaign.

Those nomination meetings are normally held in person, but moved online this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CCLA says while it supports the need to identify participants in nomination meetings, facial recognition technology comes with privacy and reliability concerns.

The Liberals have said they consulted the guidance issued by the federal privacy commissioner on the appropriate use of the technology before adopting the software.