Liberal candidate Wilson Miao elected in Richmond Centre

A winner has finally been declared in Richmond Centre, after four days of counting ballots.

Wilson Miao, the Liberal candidate for the riding, has been elected MP.

Miao received 13,440 votes, nearly 800 more than Conservative candidate and incumbent Alice Wong.

Wong has represented the riding since 2008, and until this year, had won the seat handily. In 2011, she received 58 per cent of the vote in her region. In the last election, she won 49 per cent of Richmond Centre's votes.

Miao is a communications and marketing director for the Richmond Sentinel, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he also works for a wealth management company.

He is a first-generation Canadian and says he understands the "limitless possibilities Canada represents" for newcomers, and plans to fight for diversity and inclusion while representing the community in Ottawa.

Vote counting continues in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, where mail-in ballots may yet determine who wins.

Officials only started counting mail ballots on Friday morning in the riding, where a battle between the NDP, Tories and Conservatives is playing out.

Votes already tallied suggest the NDP has a narrow lead. Incumbent candidate Paul Manly, with the Greens, is currently in third place, behind Conservative candidate Tamara Kronis.

Elections Canada says it will be a few days before the country can get a complete picture of the 2021 federal election's voter turnout and final results.