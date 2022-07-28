LGBTQ issues are human issues: here's why

Matters that impact LGBTQ people, like access to hormone therapy and safe gender-affirming surgeries, are often seen as unique.

But LGBTQ people also interact with areas of everyday society, such as education and health care, where their identities can affect their experiences.

Much more still needs to be done to accommodate the different standpoints and needs of the LGBTQ community in different facets of everyday life, advocates say.

To delve into this idea deeper, CBC's The Early Edition in Vancouver heard from some members of the LGBTQ community during July, ahead of Vancouver Pride.

These are a few of their stories.

Erasing the not so invisible divide

CBC's Kiran Singh and Xtra Magazine's Mel Woods join Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition, to talk about the importance of examining social issues through the experiences of LGBTQ people.

Looking through an LGBTQ lens at issues that affect wider society is becoming more important as divisiveness increases around the world, Mel Woods says. (Submitted by Mel Woods)

Diverse families in the school system

Serene Carter and Stevie Nguyen tell CBC's Kiran Singh about raising their 10-year-old Noah in a diverse family setting.

Serene Carter says her son Noah is never given the time or resources at school to talk about his two homes and his three moms. (Kiran Singh/CBC)

Accommodating all abilities and identities

Heather McCain sits down with CBC's Kiran Singh to explore the complexities intersecting identities can present when you are disabled, trans and asexual.

Heather McCain found there was no support for her as a neurodivergent trans person, so she had to tackle her neurodivergence before she could explore her identity. (Kiran Singh/CBC)

Losing a partner

The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn speaks to Tori Phillips and Lynda Dickson, now engaged to be wed, about the deaths of their respective former partners and how they found each other.

Tori Phillips (left) and Lynda Dickson both lost their partners, but have since found new love with each other. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Activism is inclusive

Ellen Woodsworth and Joy Masuhara can be considered a power couple when it comes to advocating for marginalized communities. CBC's Stephen Quinn sits down with them to explore the idea of intersectionality in activism.

