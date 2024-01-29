Death toll in B.C. helicopter crash climbs to 4 after guide dies of injuries

A fourth person has died following the helicopter crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week, according to social media posts from the man's family and a mountain guide group.

The New Zealand Mountain Guides Association announced the death of its president, Lewis Ainsworth, in a Facebook post, saying he had been on the Northern Escape Heli-Skiing helicopter as a guide.

The mother of the New Zealand mountaineering expert, Marney Ainsworth, also said in a Facebook post over the weekend that her son would not survive his injuries, and on Monday posted a video tribute to her son.

A spokesperson for Northern Escape said it would issue a statement soon.

On Sunday, Northern Escape president John Forrest said three people were killed in the crash while four were badly injured, and the bodies of those killed had been recovered from the crash site.

The other victims of the Jan. 22 crash have been identified as two Italian tourists and the pilot.

The three other injured passengers remain in stable condition, RCMP said on Monday.



The Facebook post from the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association said Ainsworth was internationally recognized in the mountaineering community and was 35 at the time of his death.

"He is loved by many and will be dearly missed by all those who have been fortunate enough to know Lewis and have shared in his passion for being in the mountains,'' it says.

The post says he is survived by his partner and their 10-year-old daughter.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team of investigators to the site of the crash.

Ainsworth's mother said on Facebook that she was "humbled and so very proud'' to hear how highly her son was regarded by mountaineering colleagues.