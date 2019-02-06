Letter demanding old-growth forest protection signed by 20,000 B.C. residents
Protesters rallied outside MLA offices across B.C. urging restrictions on logging
A letter signed by more than 20,000 British Columbians demanding protection for old-growth forests was delivered to MLA constituency offices across the province Wednesday.
Activists rallied outside B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman's Vancouver office, hand-delivering the petition to staff. The effort was spearheaded by Sierra Club B.C. and LeadNow.
The letter was also delivered to the office of Premier John Horgan.
"The letter is calling for immediate steps and for an old-growth protection act, or a similar solution to make sure we protect the remaining intact old-growth areas and endangered ecosystems," said Jens Wieting, Sierra Club B.C.'s senior campaigner.
Wieting was among the dozens of protesters outside Heyman's office calling for immediate restrictions on active logging on old-growth sites on Vancouver Island — similar to rules governing parts of the Great Bear Rainforest.
He said the forests are essential in B.C.'s fight against wildfires and climate change.
"They have unique habitat for species, record high carbon storage, [and] they are critical for clean air and clean water," he told CBC News.
Old-growth concerns
There are about three million hectares of old-growth forests in B.C. — about five per cent of the total forests in the province.
About half of that — or 1.78 million hectares — are protected in parks and wilderness areas, according to the B.C. government.
But much of what's left over falls into the timber harvesting land base — forests that can be logged in B.C.
At the moment, old growth makes up about half of what's logged on the B.C. coast and Vancouver Island.
"Our best ally in the fight against climate change is these trees, and we're cutting them down — it's insane," said Brynne Morris, one of the Sierra Club B.C. workers who helped secure the more than 20,000 signatures attached to the letter.
Last year, the organization released a similar letter signed by more than 200 international scientists urging the province to improve forest protection.
The group says the province needs to introduce more incentives for the logging industry to transition away from old-growth logging, and toward second-growth harvesting.
Loggers transitioning away
In a statement, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says the province is taking environmentalists' concerns into consideration as it refines its upcoming old-growth strategy.
The province has also protected an additional 1,000 hectares of coastal Douglas fir since 2017, although not all of it is necessarily old growth.
Members of the Truck Loggers Association (TLA) said the transition away from logging old growth is underway, but it will take several decades — if not an entire century.
"[A moratorium] would have a major economic impact," said David Elstone, the TLA's executive director. "People would be out of work, communities would suffer, you would create ghost towns. We don't want that."
Elstone says there needs to be a balance between harvesting, and conservation.
"Our industry is sacrificing a substantial amount of potential areas we could be harvesting in the name of forest stewardship, and I think that message gets lost," he added.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.