75-year-old man convicted of murdering neighbours in Vancouver apartment

A Vancouver senior who killed two of his neighbours at a West End high-rise in 2017 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

A jury convicted Leonard Landrick, 75, on two counts of murder Wednesday after a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Landrick was arrested one week after Sandra McInnes, 57, and Neil Croker, 51, were found dead in the Ocean Towers apartment building on Morton Avenue on July 10, 2017.

The suspects and victims all lived in the building.

Defence lawyers who represented Landrick at trial are moving to have him declared not criminally responsible by means of mental disorder (NCRMD) in wake of the guilty verdict.