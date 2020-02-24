A registered massage therapist from Penticton, B.C., has been banned from practising after a patient accused him of sexual misconduct during treatments — once while a previously imposed chaperone was in the room — and of contacting her inappropriately outside of work.

Leonard Krekic's interim suspension comes as the provincial regulator works through a series of investigations into his conduct, with complaints from more than half a dozen female patients.

The complaint that ultimately sparked the ban, announced Thursday, said Krekic committed sexual misconduct during several treatments over the course of 2019, and contacted the patient off-hours by phone and text.

"The Inquiry Committee panel found the allegations in this case to be extremely serious," read an online notice from the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. (CMTBC).

"The Inquiry Committee panel was satisfied ... [the patient's] complaint was not manifestly unfounded, unreliable or exaggerated."

While suspended, Krekic is not allowed to practise as a registered massage therapist in B.C. The allegations have not been proven and they're currently under investigation, but the college said the "extraordinary action" of suspension was required in the interim to protect the public.

Misconduct occurred over 8 months: complaint

The complaint from the patient said Krekic engaged in sexual misconduct during treatments over an eight-month period.

Referred to in the notice as "AA," the woman said the first two incidents happened on March 14 and April 5, 2019.

That same April day, the regulator imposed a limit on Krekic's practice. The college said Krekic needed to start working only with a chaperone's supervision in wake of another patient's complaint.

That patient had complained Krekic exposed sensitive areas of her body, touched sensitive areas of her body in a non-therapeutic way and contacted his body to hers in an inappropriate manner during treatment.

Even after the chaperone was imposed, AA told the college that Krekic's alleged behaviour continued.

The Thursday notice said Krekic again engaged in sexual misconduct — with a chaperone in the room — in August.

AA complained the same happened again during treatments on Oct. 2 and 10, "while a chaperone was present in the treatment room but not paying attention."

The notice said Krekic's alleged inappropriate behaviour extended outside the treatment room.

AA lived in a rental suite owned by Krekic, according to the college. She later complained he went into the home without her knowledge, texted her "excessively" and tried to start a romantic or sexual relationship with her.

After weighing AA's complaint, the college's committee decided "the only measure adequate to sufficiently protect the public in the circumstances of this case is a suspension."

"The panel found there to be a high likelihood that Mr. Krekic will repeat the alleged sexual misconduct, boundary transgressions and unethical conduct," the notice read.

The college also noted nine ongoing investigations into Krekic's conduct: one stemming from the complaint from AA, six more from other female patients and two opened on the inquiry committee's own volition.

The latter two investigations pertain to Krekic's insurance maintenance and record-keeping.

Krekic filed a court challenge on the limits to his practice imposed in April 2019. His petition alleged the college had insufficient evidence of wrongdoing to impose the limitations. He said the vast majority of his clients had been women, and the cost of paying for a chaperone would significantly reduce his income.