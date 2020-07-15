Lemons pierced by sewing needles found on local trails, say Coquitlam RCMP

An unusual and disturbing discovery along walking trails in Port Coquitlam has prompted local RCMP to reach out to members of the public for help.

Two lemons full of sewing needles and wrapped in twine were found hung from branches in two different trail areas, according to a statement Wednesday from the Coquitlam RCMP.

But instead of immediately phoning in the discoveries, the statement said the people who stumbled across the potentially dangerous discovery emailed the detachment — emails that were missed.

"If you see something that could be a deliberate attempt at harm, you must call police on the phone, rather than send an email," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

The second lemon was found on July 14, near a trail by the Coquitlam River at Whyte Avenue. The discovery was reported with an email to a closed community police station, say police. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Sightings reported by email

The first lemon was found in Gates Park on June 22. The second one was found about three weeks later on July 14, along a Coquitlam River trail near Whyte Avenue.

In both cases, the people who reported the sightings threw the lemons into the garbage, McLaughlin said.

By the time anyone in the detachment read the emails, any evidence at the park was gone, which made investigating the motive or suspects impossible.

"If you are leaving these lemons full of needles in public, we ask that you stop, and then talk to us to explain what you were doing, said McLaughlin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550, or call 911 if you see another one.