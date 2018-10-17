Recreational cannabis is now legal in Canada — these are the rules in B.C.

Recreational pot is now legal across the country — but the rules are slightly different in every province.

Here's what you need to know about the regulations in B.C.

Who can buy?

British Columbians aged 19 and older can legally purchase non-medical cannabis online from the BC Cannabis Stores (BCS) site.

The Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) has entered into a contract with Canada Post to deliver online cannabis orders to customers.

Canada Post will undertake age-verification checks if a customer appears to be under the age of 25.

If age verification fails, the product will be returned to the LDB and full purchase price and associated taxes will be refunded.

Online orders will be shipped from the LDB's distribution centre within 48 business hours of order placement.

Additional licensed cannabis retail stores will open in the next few months as retailers go through the regulatory and permit process (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)

How much will it cost?

Here are some of the prices you can expect to pay for different legal pot items:

For dried flower, prices range from $6.99/gram to $13.99/gram.

Oils​ will be sold in 15, 20 and 30 millilitre bottles, with prices ranging from $20.99 to $139.99 (for a multipack).

Capsules will be available in packages of 30 for $34.99.

Pre-rolls range from $4.20 to $54.99 depending on half-gram, full-gram or multi-pack option.

Bongs are listed on the online site for $54.99 and $74.99.

The first BC Cannabis Store location is set to open in Kamloops at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The store, which is located in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre, will have 24 cannabis consultants. It will feature about 85 dried-flower strains of cannabis plus a selection of oils, capsules and pre-rolls approved by Health Canada

The first B.C. Cannabis Store is set to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning in Kamloops. (CBC)

Customers will pay a $10 shipping fee when ordering from the BCS online store.

More stores coming

Additional licensed cannabis retail stores will open in the next few months as retailers go through the regulatory and permit process, according to a statement from the B.C. government.

Private and public retailers will be allowed to sell dried cannabis, cannabis oils, capsules and seeds that comply with federal requirements.

These stores may also sell cannabis accessories like rolling papers, pipes and bongs.

Where can I smoke?

Smoking pot will be banned everywhere cigarette smoking is prohibited, as well as in vehicles, and places where children commonly gather — including school properties, playgrounds, sports fields and skate parks.

Explore how cannabis is being regulated across Canada here:

